E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads

Washington, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert for Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, which are the products affacted, according to the CDC.

Organic Power Greens salad is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard

Sold at grocery stores and supermarkets, including Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle

“Best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021

Six people ate Simple Truth Organic Power Greens, and one sick person ate Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.