E. coli outbreak linked to packaged salads
Sat, 01/01/2022 - 3:16pm
Source: CDC press release
Washington, D.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert for Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens, which are the products affacted, according to the CDC.
- Organic Power Greens salad is a mix of organic spinach, mizuna, kale, and chard
- Sold at grocery stores and supermarkets, including Fred Meyer, QFC, and Giant Eagle
- “Best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021
Six people ate Simple Truth Organic Power Greens, and one sick person ate Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.
- Do not eat Simple Truth Organic Power Greens or Nature’s Basket Organic Power Greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021.
- Check your refrigerator and freezer, and throw any away.
- Even if you ate some and did not get sick, throw the rest away.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the salad using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Call your healthcare provider if you have any of these severe E. coli symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
States affected include California, Oregon, Washington, Ohio and Mississippi. Samoa News has not determined if these products are available in the territory. For more information about E. coli, see the E. coli Questions and Answers page.