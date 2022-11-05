Drug offender in Samoa gets jail time

Apia, SAMOA — In Samoa, a repeat drug offender has been jailed and will serve two years and eight months in total for several concurrent sentences.

The Samoa Observer reports Junior Filifili Prichard of Vaigaga had also been assessed to have a severe dependence on both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Prichard had pleaded guilty to joint charges of possession of methamphetamine weighing 2.36g, possession of 3 marijuana branches, possession of utensils, and possession of ammunition without a permit.

The police summary said the drugs and ammunition were discovered at Prichard's property during a police raid in February.

The accused was in the house with three other males when the raid was effected and all four were jointly charged.

The other three maintain pleas of not guilty.