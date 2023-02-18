Double murderer sentenced in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — A man in Samoa has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in jail for two convictions of manslaughter, after two people died on New Year's Day 2021.

Fa'alavaau Vaotuua Auleoleo Neemia, 69, told the court that one of the victims, Utufua Voi, swore at him, formed a roadblock with his friends to stop his car, approached him while holding a beer bottle, and punched him.

An angry Neemia walked over to the home of Utufua and saw the other victim, Elisara Fata, running toward him, and shot him.

Then on his way home Neemia saw Utufua and shot him too.

The accused said he was provoked.

Justice Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala-Warren pointed out that even if she accepted there was some degree of provocation from Utufua, the violent response by the defendant was overwhelmingly disproportionate.