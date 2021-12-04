Domestic violence cases in Samoa on the rise — note the recent death

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Police are concerned at the rise of domestic violence in the last three years.

Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo was talking following the death of a mother of six, allegedly at the hands of her husband this past week.

Auapa'au said the woman — between 30 and 40 years old — had died from stab wounds.

Her husband is in police custody.

Auapa'au said that 878 domestic violence cases were reported in 2019 and 964 in 2020.

He said so far this year Samoa police have received 628 complaints of domestic violence.