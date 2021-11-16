Despite strong vaccination rates, Hawaii’s Safe Travels program likely isn’t ending anytime soon

Honolulu, HAWAII — Despite having one of the best vaccination rates in the country, Hawaii’s lieutenant governor says the state’s Safe Travels Program won’t end anytime soon.

“I don’t think Safe Travels goes away until the rest of the world has seen a great decrease in COVID,” he said. “My gut tells me the governor will be reluctant to do away with it until Spring 2022.”

The policy has been in place a little more than a year.

It requires anyone entering the state to either be vaccinated or have gotten a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of arrival in order to bypass a 10-day quarantine.

