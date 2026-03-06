Deep sea mining in Tonga is mirroring a deal with the Cook Islands

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Last week, Pacific leaders flocked to Honolulu in hopes of making a deal with the United States.

The "Pacific Agenda" investment summit was followed with a visit of US officials to Tonga, Fiji and Samoa. Leading them was Christopher Landau, deputy to Marco Rubio.

Among a swathe of aid, development and commercial agreements — where connectivity, defense and energy dominated — was a deep-sea mining "cooperation" with Tonga.

In a statement, the US State Department announced "cooperation to advance marine scientific research for the responsible exploration of seabed mineral resources."

"Today, we affirm our commitment to marine scientific and technological advancement ... as we partner to ensure a bountiful Blue Pacific Continent."

Tonga comprises over 170 islands spread across 747 square kilometers, and is one of a few nations granted stewardship of the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) under international law.

The Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) is a 4.5 million square kilometer (million square mile) abyssal plain in the Pacific Ocean between Hawaii and Mexico, located at depths of 4,000–5,500 meters. It is targeted for deep-sea mining due to trillions of polymetallic nodules rich in cobalt, nickel, manganese, and copper.

Though the details are unclear, the agreement at least confirms that the US will be able to access Tongan waters for the sake of scientific study, mirroring a deal with the Cook Islands reached last month.

It fits within a wider commercial agenda for the Trump Administration, confirmed in executive orders from April 2025 and February 2026.

Deepsea mineral exploration and its potential extraction is regulated by the International Seabed Authority, for now. However, the US is planning to unilaterally issue permits for seabed mining in international waters themselves, according to Executive Orders.

Tonga still has a "sponsorship" agreement with The Metals Company (TMC), which it signed in August.

The Canadian-based firm promised the kingdom that it would receive share in the rewards if mining ever happens.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that TMC has told investors it will be ready to start mining by the end of 2027 with American assistance. Mining polymetallic nodules from the deep seabed, is a complex, untested, and high-risk endeavor, leading to uncertainty in the market.

In the meantime, Critical Metals dropped its share prices by 11.25 percent on Monday as investors digested the heightening competition in the rare earths industry after one of its rivals secured a billion-dollar backing from the US government.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration said that it would invest $1.6 billion in USA Rare Earth Inc. in line with its plans to boost domestic rare earths production and reduce reliance on China. Upon closing, the transaction would give the US government a total of 16.1 million common shares and 17.6 million warrants, according to yahoo finance.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. engages in mining, processing, and supplying rare earths and other critical minerals in the United States.