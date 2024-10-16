David Tua returning home to Samoa

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — His career took him to the biggest heights in boxing, but now David Tua is swapping the spotlight for a subdued and simple island life.

Samoa "is calling" the former heavyweight, who wants to spend the next chapter of his life cracking coconuts instead of jaws.

Having moved to Auckland as a ten-year-old, Tua said it's time to go home, and will relocate to Samoa in November.

With both he and his wife's parents now passed on, Tua said he floated the idea to his wife while visiting.

"Me and my my beautiful wife, were in Samoa about three months ago, straight after her father passed, so we decided to take a week before she went back to work. And while I was enjoying the scenery, sun, and my training, I asked her, 'hey darling, would you like to move to Samoa to live?"'

With his wife gleefully jumping at the idea, the couple made the call.

"We've been the breadwinners for our families so respectfully, I believe it's time for us to do something for ourselves, but I believe it's more than that, I believe Samoa is calling. Three more weeks and we move. I can't wait. It's three weeks too long,"

So will Tua be seeking out the next Samoan boxing superstar?

"That's the last thing on my mind. I think for me, the simple things of life, training in the morning, maybe a cup of coffee, and then sleep."

Once ranked as high as third in the world heavyweight rankings, the 'Tuaminator's' daily life is set to be a far cry from the whirlwind world of pro boxing.

"Maybe I'll look after some pigs and chickens, maybe grow some Kalo. That's the sort of life that I'm looking for, just scaling right back and keeping things simple."

Before departing, Tua will be recognised for his contributions to boxing as the inaugural inductee into the Auckland Boxing Association's Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place at ABA on Saturday evening alongside an amateur boxing showcase.

Tua said he was honoured by the accolade.

"I guess I can only hope that I've left the game better than when I first started."