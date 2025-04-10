Date set for Sia Figiel murder trial in Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Attorneys in the Sia Figiel murder case have been warned they will not be given any more adjournments and the trial will proceed as scheduled in August this year.

Samoa Supreme Court Justice Fepuleai Ameperosa Roma said many opportunities have been given to the defense counsel to provide the medical review reports she needed from Hawaii for her client.

Talamua Media reports Ms. Figiel’s attorney Unasa Iuni Sapolu asked for a further adjournment in the hope she would have received the reports by then.

Prosecutor Taimalelagi Leinafo Strickland confirmed that only one report, the 2000-pages report by the Ministry of Health has been provided, but defense has yet to provide the report from Hawaii and she did not oppose the application for a continuation.

Justice Roma then ordered a final adjournment for defense counsel to provide the report with the matter to be heard in chambers April 22.

Ms. Figiel who was listening to the discussion from the dock, tapped the microphone and asked for a chance to speak.

She acknowledged the Court and everyone then spoke of the love she received from the women in prison.

Wrapped around her shoulder was a bag made of empty rice sacks and in tears, said, she has been in prison for 11 months and the bag is a sign of love she received from the women inmates who made the bag for her, according to the Talamua report.

Ms. Figiel has already entered a not guilty plea to 6 charges lodged against her after the death of Dr. Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard at Vaivase in June 2024.

(Sources: The Observer, Talamua Media, SN archives)