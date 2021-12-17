Consumer prices are also soaring in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa has not been immune from spiking rates of global inflation as new figures show the cost of consumer goods soaring by nearly 10 per cent in the year to October.

Samoa's Consumer Price Index (C.P.I.) rose by 9.7 per cent higher in the year to October 2021, a monthly report from the Samoa Bureau of Statistics has found.

The C.P.I. measures the rate of inflation for Samoa and is designed to measure the change in prices of the goods purchased by households in Samoa.

Soaring petrol prices and rises in the cost of consumer goods caused by the influence of the global pandemic have led to record levels of inflation across the world.

Both the United Kingdom and United States of America recently recorded their highest rates of inflation in about a decade. Britain's rate of annual inflation has topped 5 per cent and America's 6 per cent, posing a dilemma for policymakers and Central Banks in both countries.

TWO SAMOA BY-ELECTION WINNERS FACE LEGAL CHALLENGES

Two recently sworn in by-election winners for the Samoan parliament are facing legal challenges.

First time MP for Falealili II electoral constituency, Fuimaono Maiava Tito of the ruling FAST party has been sued by Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, the Human Rights Protection Party candidate who was second in the final vote count.

In the Sagaga 2 seat, by-election night winner Maulolo Tavita Amosa of HRPP faces a challenge by FAST candidate Fata Ryan Schuster, who was third in the polls.

All parties were to appear this week to set dates for hearings on charges on treating and bribery.

No petitions were filed in the other four electorates involved in the by-elections.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)