CODEL discusses FSM’s strong alliance with the United States

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata took part this week in a historic CODEL visit to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), led by House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), where they met with top-ranking officials in the Micronesian government. The CODEL discussed issues facing the nation and the strategic importance of a strong US-FSM partnership in the region.

“As a representative living in a Pacific Island territory myself, I appreciate the opportunity to be with my colleagues as we meet with dignitaries from throughout our region and see these strategic places firsthand,” said Congresswoman Amata. “These key allies must know of our unwavering commitment to the Pacific region, and a visit like this is great opportunity to emphasize that, as we discuss directly in person the priorities that motivate the leadership of our countries, and how we can build on that foundation together.”

Chairman Westerman said, “Today we have made our commitment to our allies in the Indo-Pacific clear with our historic visit to the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM). The People's Republic of China’s (PRC's) threat to U.S. national security remains high as they seek to undo our democratic way of life and undermine our standing as leaders on the international stage. This will not be tolerated. Our visit today is another demonstration of the strength of the U.S.'s alliances in the region to deter any growth of the PRC's influence here and throughout the Indo-Pacific. I'd like to thank His Excellency President Wesley W. Simina for hosting us on this historic trip and I'm confident that the future remains bright for U.S.-FSM relations.”

This year, the Committee under Chairman Westerman has put a priority on strengthening America's presence in the Indo-Pacific region, especially with the creation of the bipartisan Indo-Pacific Task Force, chaired by Congresswoman Amata and co-chaired by Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan. The Committee and the Task Force are actively conducting oversight on issues facing the U.S. Pacific territories and Freely Associated States in the Indo-Pacific region, with this CODEL seeing these issues firsthand and hearing from local communities to further understand the threat of the People's Republic of China under the Chinese Communist Party.