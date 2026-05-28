Climate Prediction Center issues El Niño Watch

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) has issued an El Niño Watch, signaling the possibility of El Niño conditions developing in the near future. This watch indicates that both atmospheric and oceanic factors are aligning to support the emergence of this climate phenomenon.

In a recent statement released by the National Weather Service in Pago Pago, American Samoa, the CPC's latest ENSO (El Niño-Southern Oscillation) outlook forecasts a high likelihood of El Niño developing soon, specifically during the period from May to July, with an 82% probability.

Once El Niño manifests, it is expected to persist, significantly affecting weather patterns in American Samoa, including the rainy season and the peak of the hurricane season, which carries a 96% probability according to CPC projections.

El Niño has a variety of impacts on the climate of American Samoa.

Typically, these impacts include a notable decrease in rainfall, which may lead to drought conditions, especially during the dry season and when the trade winds are most prominent. Residents can also expect higher temperatures, which may exacerbate heat-related health issues. Furthermore, El Niño tends to elevate tropical cyclone activity in the region, increasing the likelihood of severe storms. Additionally, this climate pattern can lead to lower sea levels, which may negatively affect coastal ecosystems and infrastructure.

The strength of this upcoming El Niño will play a critical role in determining the severity of its impacts; generally, stronger El Niño events are associated with more intense and widespread effects on weather patterns. However, there remains significant uncertainty about the strength and timing of this El Niño, including its peak.

The local weather office has emphasized its commitment to keeping the community well-informed about weather conditions, particularly during the upcoming El Niño season. They plan to issue regular updates as new information becomes available, ensuring that residents are aware of any changes that could affect their daily lives.

In addition to updates, the office will be distributing a comprehensive informational flyer. This flyer will provide detailed insights into the anticipated effects of El Niño, including increased rainfall, potential flooding, and temperature shifts. It will also include best practices for preparation, offering residents practical tips for staying safe and prepared during this weather phenomenon.

The weather office urges all residents to stay alert and actively monitor local weather updates, as forecasts may change and critical information can arise at any time. Staying informed will help everyone take the necessary precautions to safeguard their homes and families.