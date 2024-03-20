Church members invite others to worship with them at Easter

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fiji and Samoa are using billboards to welcome friends and neighbors to worship with them on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, and every Sunday.

The Church’s Easter message, “Because of Him, You Can Find Hope,” can be seen on billboards on several roadsides in Fiji, as well as in Samoa, this Easter season.

The Church’s First Presidency shared the following message recently: “This Easter season, we invite you to ponder the Savior’s atoning sacrifice and glorious Resurrection, which bless all of us. Through our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, we receive this message of hope: ‘In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world’ (John 16:33).

“The Savior promises that as we keep His commandments and ordinances, we will have ‘peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 59:23).

“We testify that Jesus Christ lives! ‘He is risen’ (Matthew 28:6). Because of Him, we can be guided and strengthened as we bear the burdens we face in mortality. Through our faith in the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, the bonds of sin cannot hold us and the trials that we experience in life will have no lasting power over us. ‘The sting of death is swallowed up in Christ’ (Mosiah 16:8).”