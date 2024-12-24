Christmas address by Afioga I Le Ao Mamalu O Le Malo - Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi Ii

Apia, SAMOA — Today, let us remember with solemn gratitude the true essence of Christmas, and celebrate with joy the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. As the divine Word made flesh and sent by our Heavenly Father to redeem the fallen world and bring salvation to mankind, Christ is indeed the radiant light that dispels darkness and hopelessness and illuminates our path to the endless blessings of His grace, and His gift of eternal life.

Throughout the world, love is the profound and timeless message of Christmas, the one event of the year that unites hearts and spirits of many in godly love, giving and sharing with others; remembering, acknowledging, and thanking others; and forgiving and reconciliating with others. That is the amazing miracle of the celebration of the birth of Our Lord Jesus.

As we reflect on our journey this year, we are prompted to praise and thank our Heavenly Father for His grace upon us all and our nation. He has been the ultimate source of our blessings and protection from many adversities; and He continues to be the unwavering pillar of our strength within our families, villages, churches, and government, and our collective resolve to progress and prosper as a people and nation. We acknowledge and return all honour and glory to you our Almighty God.

It is inevitable that trials and tribulations are depriving some of our people of the special joy of Christmas this year. Let us remember them in our prayers and may the love and peace of our Lord Jesus comfort and strengthen them.

In this season of joy and reflection, let us honour all our people who selflessly devote their time, effort, and expertise, working tirelessly for the well-being and progress of our families, people with special needs, communities, villages, churches, country, and government.

At this juncture, I would like to thank the clergy for their steadfast commitment to their priestly ministry, which continually nourishes and strengthens the spiritual life of our nation. Through your prayers and supplications, you continue to uphold and sustain our faith, firmly rooted in the infinite grace of God.

I thank the Honorable Prime Minister, Cabinet, and government for their leadership and stewardship at all levels of our nation’s socio-economic development. The milestones accomplished this year attest to the importance of collaboration and partnership. One of the highlights of this year was the successful hosting of the State Visit of His Majesty King Charles III as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in October. We witnessed therein the patriotic spirit and pride of our people, united and contributing their best, for the good name of Samoa. As a milestone that has again put the Pacific, especially our country and people on the world stage, it speaks volumes to our resilience and commitment to contribute to both regional and global fora on important matters facing the world, and especially small island countries like Samoa.

I thank the Honourable Speaker and Members of Parliament in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities. Challenging as it may be at times, your commitment to the work of Parliament is commended.

To the Honourable Chief Justice and the Justices of the Courts, I thank you for upholding the rule of law and integrity of the Judiciary.

I acknowledge the public and private sectors, and the business community for their continued dedication to serve our country in various professions. We commend all your efforts in advancing every facet of our nation's development.

I acknowledge our development partners for their continuing support and assistance to Samoa. May we continue to embrace the spirit of partnership and cooperation in all undertakings.

I thank and congratulate all our Samoan people, both at home and abroad for their invaluable contributions. Your various roles in uplifting the welfare of our families and communities, and upholding peace and harmony are no small feat. Thank you for your service to make our country safe and prosperous.

As another academic year has come to an end, I am pleased to congratulate our students on their achievements. Your education is important because you are the future of our families and our country. But remember, the Bible declares, ‘the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom’. Such wisdom enables you to embark on a successful career path that God has predestined for you.

As we celebrate Christmas this year, let us find renewed joy in the Lord, the gladness of heart that comes from knowing God our Heavenly Father, and abiding in Christ our Lord and Saviour, and being filled by the Holy Spirit. Then we bear the fruit of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control, in the true spirit of Christmas.

May the peace of this sacred season dwell within our hearts, and may Jesus, the radiant light of God’s grace illuminate our path into a New Year filled with hope, love, unity, and prosperity.

Merry Christmas, Samoa.

Soifua