China matches US contribution to Pacific environmental body a week after Trump pulls out

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Just over a week after the United States announced its withdrawal from the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) — China has stepped in to fill the funding gap.

President Donald Trump included the scientific organization among a list of others that US government officials were ordered to withdraw from.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called these organizations "contrary to the interests of the United States".

Others mostly consisted of United Nations bodies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the UN framework convention on climate change, and UN Oceans.

The US was SPREP's second-largest financial backer in 2024, responsible for US$190,000, or around 15 percent of overall funding from member states. That number dropped from $200,000 in 2023.

China, a donor but not a member, gave $200,000 in 2024, with an additional $362,817 left aside in case SPREP ever needed it, according to SPREP's statement for the financial year.

RNZ Pacific asked the Australian and New Zealand governments, both significant SPREP backers themselves, whether they were concerned for SPREP's future functioning.

New Zealand said they were not concerned, nor had they been asked to make up any shortfall, while Australia said they were engaging with SPREP to understand the implications.

A little over a week after Trump's announcement, the Samoa government-owned Savali Newspaper reported a USD$200,000 donation to SPREP from China.

"The cheque was handed over in a small ceremony this morning at Vailima by China's Ambassador to Samoa, Fei Mingxing, to SPREP officer-in-charge and director of legal services and governing bodies, Aumua Clark Peteru," the report read.

Peteru reportedly said that China's contributions in December 2023 and September 2024 "provided essential organization-wide support".

NZ/China relations expert and Waikato University pro-vice chancellor, Al Gillespie, told RNZ Pacific the saga is "a real pity".

"We are seeing is that countries play favorites and for position. The US leaving SPREP (and so many others) will create voids all over the place that others will fill," Gillespie said.

"In the Pacific, if NZ and Australia cannot pick up the pace, others, like the PRC [People's republic of China] will step in and become the leaders in these areas."

SPREP has repeatedly denied RNZ Pacific's requests for comment, saying that the US has not formally given notice to withdraw.

"Silence is commonly the best defense right now for many on a host of international topics," Gillespie said.

The Samoa Government and the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand have been approached for comment.