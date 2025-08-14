Chaos on the field at U-16 Women’s Championship in Apia

Tuana'imato, APIA — A chaotic free-for-all melee between the American Samoa U-16 Women’s National Team and Tahiti on Tuesday brought an abrupt and dramatic end to their match, and with it, the tournament journeys of both squads in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) U-16 Women’s Championship in Apia.

The high-intensity clash, intended to determine the 7th and 8th place rankings of the two-week competition, was in the final 15 minutes with Tahiti holding a 2– 0 lead. Tensions boiled over, culminating in a physical altercation that forced the referee to halt the game prematurely.

Tahiti struck twice in the first half, with the opener coming from a clever short corner. A Tahiti attacker sprinted towards the corner and passed the ball back to the corner kicker who had moved forward to a better position, and slipped a precise pass to their striker positioned in front of the goal. With quick footwork and composure, she weaved past the American Samoa defense before unleashing a blistering shot that rocketed past the keeper and into the net in the 10th minute.

Their second came in the 56th minute from a well-placed long-range strike from the left winger. Misjudging its flight path and believing it would sail over, the American Samoa goalkeeper held back, only to watch the ball dip perfectly under the crossbar to double Tahiti’s lead.

In the second half, heeding their coach’s instructions, American Samoa tightened their defensive lines and began to funnel more of their offense through their speedy right winger, Diamond Joung, whose powerful crosses repeatedly tested the Tahiti backline.

But despite their renewed energy, the girls in navy blue and red found no breakthrough, as the Tahiti goalkeeper stayed sharp and was quick to smother every threat.

As the clock wound down, American Samoa pushed forward with growing urgency, but Tahiti’s defense held firm. The battle for possession became increasingly fierce and physical, with both sides guilty of pushing and shoving. The referee, however, seemed to overlook the rough play, allowing the match to carry on unchecked.

Tensions boiled over in the final 15 minutes when a Tahiti midfielder clashed aggressively with two American Samoa players in a desperate fight for the ball. It became a test of wills and raw strength, neither side willing to concede. The confrontation escalated when the Tahiti player, arms flailing, forcefully shoved her American Samoa opponent, while another Tahitian advanced in a menacing manner toward her.

The situation escalated dramatically when reserve players from both American Samoa and Tahiti rushed onto the field, and what followed quickly exploded into a full-scale punch-up. Coaching staff from both sides immediately waded into the chaos, desperately trying to separate the players.

Order was eventually restored with the help of match officials, but not before the referee issued red cards to players from both teams and abruptly ended the game.

The Tahiti player who instigated the altercation appeared to suffer serious injuries and was carried off the field on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance, before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neither the American Samoa coach nor officials from the American Samoa Football Federation (ASFF) were available for comment, as they escorted the team off the field.

However, many parents and supporters—who had traveled to cheer on the squad and offer moral support — were highly critical of the referee’s handling of the match.

“The referee should have been more firm in controlling the game and penalizing players who were overly physical in their challenges for the ball,” one frustrated parent said. “This wouldn’t have happened if he had done what he was there to do — control the game and make sure the rules were obeyed.”

With the 2-0 scoreline standing, Tahiti secured 7th place in the tournament, while American Samoa had to settle for 8th.