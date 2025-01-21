Challenge to FAST party by ‘ousted’ MPs reported

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa’s prime minister and the five other ousted members of the ruling FAST Party are reportedly challenging their removal.

FAST chair La’auli Leuatea Schmidt on Wednesday announced the removal of the prime minister and five Cabinet ministers from the ruling party.

Twenty party members signed for the removal of Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and five others, including Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio and two original members.

Samoa media outlets have been reporting that in a letter dated January 17, one of the removed members, Faualo Harry Schuster, wrote: “We all reject the letter of termination as relayed as unlawful and unconstitutional.”

In the letter, which is circulating on social media, he claimed they were still members of the FAST party.

Local media reports had suggested members of the FAST party had called for Fiame’s removal as prime minister.

Meanwhile, the government’s Savali newspaper has confirmed the removal of 13 associate ministers of Fiame’s Cabinet.

“The termination of their appointments stem from the issue of confidence in the Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa to continue work with the associate ministers, as well as the associate ministers’ expression of no confidence in her leadership,” it said.

“The official statement emphasizes that the functions and responsibilities of the Executive Arm of Government continues under the leadership of the Prime Minister — Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and Cabinet.”

Fiame had last week removed three members of her Cabinet, after she also stood down La’auli, who is facing criminal charges.

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on Tuesday, January 21, yesterday in Samoa.

DIASPORA UNITE TO PRAY

A prayer service was held in Auckland over the weekend by various Samoan churches due to the political turmoil unfolding in Samoa.

These events have caused division not only within Samoa but also among communities abroad.

A prayer service, organized by the Samoan Soofaatasi Samoa Committee, at the Maota Samoa complex in Mangere was attended by more than 300 Samoans.

At the service was Samoa's Consul General, Afemata Palusalue Faapo Lemalu, who said Samoans around the globe, no matter where they are, can never forget their homeland.

"I am used to politics, but let's not worry, there are laws and a constitution in place for our parliament. No matter their differences, the law will lead and guide our Samoan government," Lemalu said.

"No one is perfect; we all have our flaws. However, we must continue to pray and ask God for forgiveness. May Samoa and its people be blessed," he said.

Social media has seen posts from people defaming each other and members of various political parties.

During his sermon, Reverend Filemoni Tuigamala directly addressed the chaos on social media.

"There have been hateful comments exchanged on social media — disrespectful words directed at one another. But my question is, is there a cure for all this negativity?"

He answered, "No. All your negative thoughts and words only add fuel to the fire.

"We must remember — ‘E faavae I le Atua Samoa,' Samoa is founded in God," he said, which is on Samoa's coat of arms.

Reverend elder Tanielu Mamea said Samoa has sinned together in front of God, adding that Samoa and its leaders have forgotten what they were called to do in their positions by God.

One attendee said the atmosphere at the Maota Samoa reflected the current situation in Samoa, and people were visibly saddened.

"This sadness was palpable in the voices of those who stood up in prayer, many of whom cried out for God's forgiveness and provision over Samoa.

"People were desperate to pray for their leaders back home and for the nation itself, with some standing to pray simultaneously."