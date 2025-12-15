Calls for day one Monument monitoring and clearer False Killer Whale analysis ahead of Wespac Council meeting

HONOLULU — (December 12, 2025) Thursday, the Scientific and Statistical Committee (SSC) of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council wrapped up a three-day virtual meeting, delivering scientific advice that will help shape decisions at the Council’s 205th meeting next week.

MNM: “DAY ONE” MONITORING IF FISHING IS RESTORED

A major SSC focus was what it would take to evaluate real-world outcomes if commercial fishing restrictions change in the Rose Atoll, Marianas Trench and Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monuments (MNM). The SSC stressed any restoration should be paired with immediate monitoring and research. Members said managers should not be forced to make future choices without the data needed to measure impacts.

Among the recommended priorities, the SSC cited the need for “tagging/telemetry and low-impact research approaches” to better understand how fish move in and around monument waters, and “co-designing research with fishing and indigenous communities, as appropriate.”

The Council will take up monument issues in multiple agenda items, including discussion on commercial fishing recommendations for the Pacific Islands Heritage MNM expansion area and potential options for Rose Atoll, the Marianas Trench and Papahānaumokuākea. The Council will also hear an SSC report on marine protected area science as part of that discussion.

MORE INFORMATION AND ANALYSIS NEEDED

The SSC cautioned that more information and analysis are needed to diagnose what is driving the estimated population trends for the endangered main Hawaiian Islands insular false killer whale population in an August 2025 paper. The estimated decline could reflect limits in the underlying data or the modeling approach and may not reflect the true population trend.

SSC members reiterated recommendations they made in 2023, when they reviewed a preliminary version of the analysis. They said a step-by-step sensitivity analysis is needed to show how methodological changes affected results, and that key demographic data are missing. The SSC noted those recommendations were not addressed in the published paper, and their concerns about the validity of the estimated abundance trends remain.

The August 2025 paper used new analytical methods that account for animal movement in the photo-identification data. The analysis estimated abundance increased in the first half of the time series (1999-2022) but also estimated a 3.5% annual decline over the last 10 years. Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center (PIFSC) researchers and collaborators who published the study cited possible drivers, including evidence of fishery interactions, based on dorsal fin and mouthline injuries. They also point to other threats like pollution and reduced genetic diversity.

The island-associated insular false killer whale was listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 2012. It is separate from the pelagic population, which is known to have incidental interactions with the Hawai‘i longline fishery.

TERRITORIAL CORAL REEF SPECIES LIFE HISTORY

The SSC reviewed results from a Council-supported project that used archived samples from PIFSC’s Life History Program to look at 12 coral reef species, about 2,200 samples, from Guam, the CNMI and American Samoa. Researchers used the samples to estimate age, growth and reproduction.

Members supported expanding life history work to more species and improving how samples are collected so scientists capture a wider range of sizes and seasons. The SSC noted market-based sampling can miss smaller and immature fish that can limit maturity estimates.

The SSC also recommended continued coordination with PIFSC and territorial agencies, along with training and quality-control steps to strengthen fishery-dependent life history datasets used in local management. Those steps include improved species and sex identification, and data-entry checks.

The SSC is the Council’s main scientific advisory group. Its recommendations will be presented during the Council meeting, alongside agency reports and public testimony. Council members consider that science as they debate and vote on initial and final actions and set future work priorities.

HOW TO JOIN COUNCIL MEETING

The Council meeting will be held virtually Dec. 16–17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hawai‘i time. Major agenda items include commercial fishing actions tied to MNMs, 2026–2029 CNMI bottomfish catch limits, an ESA review for the Hawai‘i deep-set longline fishery, vessel electronic monitoring and more. The agenda includes scheduled public comment periods, including a block for non-agenda items at the end of the first day. A summary of action items is available at: https://tinyurl.com/205CouncilMtgActions.

Online: https://tinyurl.com/205CouncilMtg, Event password: CM205mtg