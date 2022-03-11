Body in concrete found in tub in luxe Hawaii neighborhood — suspect arrested in L.A.

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police were searching for two men suspected of killing a man whose body was found encased in concrete in a bathtub in one of Hawaii’s most exclusive, gated communities.

Police, investigating a missing person’s case, entered a Hawaii Loa Ridge home Tuesday where they encountered a strong smell of coffee coming from a bathtub. The tub was filled with concrete and covered with coffee grounds, Hawaii News Now reported.

“The body was in the standalone tub and it was in a state of decomposition once we chipped away at the concrete mixture,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes.

The coffee smell was later overpowered by the decomposing body, she said.

Police had been at the home the day before in response to a missing person’s report, she said.

Citing a lack of probable cause, Hawaii News Now is reporting Los Angeles authorities have released one of the two suspects arrested in California following a grisly murder at an East Honolulu home.

It’s the latest twist in a case that’s made national headlines.

HNN has confirmed that 34-year-old Scott Hannon was released Thursday from the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, just a day after being captured following an intense manhunt.

He was not transferred to another agency.

The second suspect, 23-year-old Juan Tejedor Baron, remains locked up without bail as he awaits an extradition hearing.

