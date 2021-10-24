Baby found dead in locked car in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — A couple from Faleasi'u village in Samoa are being investigated over the death of their three-year-old baby girl.

TV1Samoa reports Assistant Police Commissioner Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo confirming the couple had gone shopping on Wednesday with their daughter and left her in the locked car while they went inside the store.

Auapa'au says the couple returned to find their baby girl dead from suspected asphyxiation.

He said this was the first such incident to happen in Samoa.