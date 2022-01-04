Baby dies in Samoa, electrocuted by live wire on New Year's day

Apia, SAMOA — A baby girl died on New Year’s Day, electrocuted by a live wire in a tragic home incident at Samusu, Aleipata.

Samoa’s Deputy Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed the 8-month old baby girl was pronounced dead on arrival at Tupua Tamasese Meaole (TTM) National Hospital on Saturday 1st January.

“Police were immediately notified by hospital staff,” said Auapaau. “The cause of death was by electric shock.”

Aupaau says it is suspected the 8-month old baby may have crawled and touched a live wire lying on the ground.

“Police are investigating the incident further but preliminary findings point to a wire connected to a wall plug that had been left on.”

Deputy Commissioner Auapaau says charges are yet to be filed in relation to the incident.

“It is likely that the parents will be charged with negligence causing death,” said Auapaau. “These are similar charges to those relating to the death of a toddler who had been left in the family car,” said Auapaau.

“This was a preventable incident, and we call on parents to look for anything that might endanger our children in and around the home,” warns the Deputy Police Commissioner.

“Plugs must be turned off, kettles kept well away from children’s reach, sharp objects placed in a safe place where kinds can’t access,” warns Auapaau.