Baby dies of COVID in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — A one-year toddler has been recorded as the latest and youngest COVID-19-related death in Samoa.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the death, which brings the COVID death toll in Samoa to 29.

The report said the one-year-old girl died of severe pneumonia and was not eligible for the COVID vaccine.

There are new 40 cases which brings the total number of COVID cases in Samoa to 14,812.

One patient is in managed isolation at Moto'otua hospital.