Aussie Army vocalist spreads joy of music in Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Australian Army vocalist Musician Miella Sartori sang in Samoa with US and Canadian musicians during Exercise Pacific Partnership 2025.

A Townsville native, she usually sings with the band of the 1st Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (1RAR).

For Pacific Partnership 2025, she joined a multinational band in Samoa, sharing music across schools, local communities and at the National University of Samoa, where crowds sang and danced along to every song.

“Our days here are really beautiful,” Musician Sartori said.

“We get to do lots of community engagements, and people are so warm and welcoming.”

She described the mission as not just performing but connecting with people and collaborating with international partners.

“It’s amazing to see how music brings everyone together, no matter where you are,” Musician Sartori said.

“Working alongside American and Canadian musicians, sharing songs with local communities and seeing people join in really shows the power of music and how that connects us.

“My highlight here supporting Pacific Partnership was performing for the Samoa Victim Support Group at the Campus of Hope.”

The children’s joy and energy left a lasting impression, showing how music can lift spirits and bring people together.

She said learning a few Samoan songs made those moments even more special, as audiences would light up and join in.

“It’s not just performing – it’s about connecting. You give energy and it comes right back to you. That’s what makes it so special.”

Musician Sartori said she was proud to represent Australia while sharing music and seeing the difference the mission makes.

"It’s really incredible to be part of this,” she said.