Appeal Court dismisses appeal by Speaker against two Samoa MPs

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's Appeal Court has dismissed an appeal by Speaker Papali'i Ta'eu Masipa'u against a Supreme Court decision to reinstate two MPs.

The Appeal Court however allowed the cross appeal of Samoa Opposition leader Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and HRPP secretary Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi.

It was declared the decision of the House on 18 October 2022 to suspend them from Parliament had no basis in law and was accordingly void.

It also declared that the respondents are entitled to be paid their parliamentary salaries and allowances for the period of their suspension.

At a press conference on Monday, Tuilaepa and Lealailepule welcomed the decision.

The duo had been indefinitely suspended in 2022, without pay, after a formal complaint by deputy prime minister Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio that they had brought Parliament into disrepute when the Supreme Court had earlier convicted them of contempt of court charges.