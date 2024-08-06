Aotearoa haka world record attempt: 'A wonderful thing to bring it home'

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — One of Aotearoa's most accomplished musicians hopes to recruit 10,000 people to reclaim the haka world record.

France holds the current Guinness World Record for the largest haka, which it claimed in 2014 with a group of 4028 people.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi will host a new record attempt at Auckland's Eden Park on 29 September.

"We didn't realise the French still held the Guinness World Record for the largest haka, so we felt it would be a wonderful opportunity to bring people together in the spirit of kotahitanga," she told RNZ at the campaign's launch event in Auckland.

"We will form on the pitch here at Eden Park to do the haka, Ka Mate, and perform our hearts out."

The record attempt would also raise money for Mohi's Raukatauri Music Therapy Centre.

"It has gotten huger and huger... We've just been overwhelmed by the donations and support," she said.

Mohi wasn't impressed by France's take on the haka.

"If you go onto the Guinness World Record website and see the haka performed in 2014... You see the importance of bringing back the cultural integrity of the haka," she said.

"I don't want to be controversial... But it is going to be a wonderful thing to bring it home."

She said the haka, and particularly Ka Mate, was a cultural icon for New Zealand.

"I think it's really important to bring the mana of the world record back to Aotearoa, because it is undeniably us," she said.

"We need 4,029 to break the current record... [But] we're aiming to have 10,000 people. We want to pack out the pitch of Eden Park."

The event is sponsored by Auckland Council through its economic and cultural development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

Tātaki's Director for Māori Outcomes, Helen Te Hira, said anyone could take part in the record attempt - for a small fee.

"There is a fee to participate but that fee is being kept very low and it goes towards [the music therapy centre]," she said.

Kapa haka experience was not a prerequisite and beginners were welcome.

"The whole intent is based on accessibility. There'll be resources on the website, [or] you just need to watch an All Blacks game," she said.

"You don't have to be on the pitch, you'll be able to participate online. Everyone is welcome, you don't have to have the perfect haka stance."