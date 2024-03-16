Am Samoa cattle housed in Vaea

Apia, SAMOA — The five cattle and five sheep gifted by the Samoan government to the American Samoa government are currently being cared for at the Vaea compound and not at Togitogiga.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (M.A.F.) on Friday, in response to queries raised in the American Samoa Senate Hearing as well as Parliament in Samoa.

Signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the ministry, Dr. Seuseu Tauati, the statement explained the discussions between M.A.F. and the Department of Agriculture in American Samoa.

Dr. Seuseu elaborated that during the Atoa o Samoa discussions, representatives from both Samoa and American Samoa engaged in productive dialogues aimed at bolstering collaboration and addressing shared priorities, particularly in the sphere of food security.

This included the provision of 600 giant clams along with relevant training to support food security initiatives.

Additionally, Samoa offered tilapia to be supplied to American Samoa upon their readiness to receive them.

"Regarding the animal farm at Togitogiga that is operated by M.A.F., there have been no formal agreements, including any lease arrangements made with American Samoa.

