American Samoa is attending Pacific Islands Leaders Forum

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Folasaaitu Sorepa Fata-Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority, is leading the American Samoa delegation at the 55th Pacific Islands Leaders Forum Meeting, which is being held in Palau. This year's forum centers on the theme “BELAU – Building Economies: Life. Action. Unity,” which aims to foster collaboration and growth among Pacific nations.

Folasaaitua is accompanied by Michael McDonald and Lealaisalanoa Ricky Salanoa.

Reports from various Pacific Islands indicate that several leaders have pulled out of the Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting in Palau at the last minute.

The Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Matthew Wale, has canceled his appearance following a no-confidence motion lodged against him by the Minister of Home Affairs, Manasseh Maelanga. Australia has been negotiating a security treaty with the Solomon Islands and hopes to continue discussions on the sidelines of the summit.

Fiji’s Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, and Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Jotham Napat, will also be absent, along with the leader of Samoa, La’auli Leuatea Schmidt. However, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his attendance

Pacific leaders are expected to discuss security and climate issues during the summit. Albanese stated that Australia would also emphasize its support for Pacific workers coming to the country. Recently, there has been considerable debate on how the Pacific Australia Labor Mobility Scheme would be affected by the immigration cuts proposed by various parties.

Rooted in BELAU’s cultural and historical context, the theme underscores the significance of the region’s shared identity as Pacific Islanders. It reminds the region of the collective journey as Big Ocean States, highlighting the unique challenges and opportunities faced navigating the Pacific’s vast resources and interconnected futures. The theme also emphasizes the importance of upholding the shared values, which are essential to promoting harmony and resilience within our communities and cultures.

During the forum, representatives from 18-member states will engage in in-depth discussions and collaborative planning to strengthen relationships among Pacific nations. Key topics include strategies to strengthen local economies, protect shared marine environments, and promote sustainable development initiatives.

The meeting began on Sunday, August 30, 2026, and will conclude on September 4, 2026. Throughout this period, participants will work together to develop actionable steps and initiatives that will benefit the Pacific region now and for generations to come, ensuring a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for the Blue Pacific.