Amata takes part in hearing at Grand Teton National Park

Moose, WYOMING — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata took part in a Friday hearing of the House Committee on Natural Resources, held in Grand Teton National Park, discussing renewal of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which provided a generational surge in support for national parks over the past five years. Amata was one of seven Members of Congress participating in the hearing, aimed at having America’s national parks ready for next year’s 250th anniversary of the country and beyond.

“In America, and in American Samoa, we are blessed with beautiful places, and we are stewards of these sites for the future,” said Congresswoman Amata. “It was a pleasure holding congressional work near towering mountains, while a black bear wandered near us. The scenery was a reminder of the important effort to thoughtfully renew legislation to protect and improve our parks. Next year’s anniversary is a milestone for our great country, and our parks are a source of pride within our national story.”

The GAOA was signed into law by President Donald Trump in 2020, following bipartisan approval by Congress. The major legislation invested $1.9 billion yearly in national parks and public land, relying on federal energy revenues. As its expiration date approaches, reauthorizing and updating this law is critical so that national parks and public lands are modernized and maintained for future generations, and funds are used most effectively.

During the field hearing, members heard directly from National Park Service officials, small business owners and other local partners about how GAOA has been used for critical park repairs, as well as the importance of our national parks and public lands to local economies. Before the hearing, members visited Granite Canyon Trailhead, Moose-Wilson Road, and an equestrian area, as they viewed GAOA-funded projects.

The United States is home to 63 National Parks and 433 sites in the National Park System, including monuments, memorials, battlefields, historic sites, and scenic trails. In 2023, these places attracted 33 million visits, and brought $26.4 billion to the communities surrounding all sites.

Of these, the National Park of American Samoa is unique in several ways, as the only one south of the Equator, a multi-site Park on several islands, home to South Pacific plants and wildlife species not found anywhere else in the U.S., and the inclusion of offshore preserved coral reefs.

Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) said, “The Natural Resources Committee is focused on modernizing and maintaining our national parks ahead of America’s 250th birthday next year. The field hearing in Grand Teton National Park gave us a firsthand look at how the Great American Outdoors Act is delivering critical investments to our national parks and where we must improve.”

The field hearing was in the district of Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), who said, “The hearing at Grand Teton National Park highlighted the successes of the Great American Outdoors Act as its authorization nears expiration. Reauthorizing the GAOA will extend its positive impact by modernizing park infrastructure, enhancing visitor experience, expanding public access, and creating new outdoor recreation opportunities.”