Amata congratulates Samoan Congregation Church for 55 years at Fort Myer

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is congratulating the Samoan Congregation Church, Joint Base Henderson Hall-Myer, which is celebrating 55 years at this location.

“It is a special delight to congratulate this wonderful congregation which celebrates an amazing 55 years of worshipping God together at Fort Myer. Your congregation is a strong part of the Samoan community in the greater DC area, and these years of faithful service bring God’s blessing on this ministry,” said Congresswoman Amata. “It’s a beautiful testimony to the Lord’s grace to his people that you’ve built this remarkable legacy of proclaiming the Word of God, God’s love for us all, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ!

“As Samoans, one of our greatest strengths is that we are a people of faith. This is the most important heritage we pass down to our children and their children,” Amata continued. “The Bible says ‘remove not the ancient landmark’ and this congregation makes up a landmark to God’s glory in the DC region and a ministry that is observed by our military, testifying of the Lord’s goodness. We will never know until eternity just how much God has used this church in 55 years.”

“It’s a joy to be Samoan, to send congratulations for this milestone, and it’s an everlasting joy to be a fellow believer in Jesus as Savior and Lord,” Amata concluded. “God bless you and your families, our great military, our people back in the islands, and our Samoan churches serving faithfully everywhere.”