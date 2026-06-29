Amata congratulates new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea

Washington, D.C. — Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata greeted and congratulated newly confirmed U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Michelle Eunjoo Steel. She is Congresswoman Amata’s friend and former colleague, as Ambassador Steel represented California in the U.S. House for four years.

Ambassador Steel was born in Seoul, speaks several languages, and was one in a group of the first three Korean-American women elected to Congress concurrently in 2020. “The diplomatic post to South Korea is important throughout the Pacific region, and American Samoa has a direct economic tie that is essential to us through Star-Kist and Dongwon Industries of Seoul, led by respected Chairman Kim Nam-jung,” said Congresswoman Amata. “Ambassador Steel is an outstanding choice to represent the United States to this major international ally and partner.”

Ambassador Steel was born in Seoul, speaks several languages, and was one in a group of the first three Korean-American women elected to Congress concurrently in 2020.