Amata Congratulates first elected Members of 119th Congress from Guam and CNMI

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congresswoman Uifa'atali Amata has sent messages of congratulations to Congressman Jim Moylan of Guam, reelected to a second term, and Congresswoman-elect Kimberlyn King-Hinds of CNMI. Due to the international dateline, these are the first two Members elected to the upcoming 119th U.S. Congress that starts in January, known hours before the results in the U.S., while it's during election day here in American Samoa.

In her message to Congressman Moylan, Aumua Amata said, "I'm so happy for you upon your reelection and delighted for the people of Guam. Our Pacific region will benefit from your public service for another term in the 119th Congress. Thank you for your dedicated and principled service to the people of Guam in Congress, where I enjoy working with you, and we have much to do in November and December as we complete the 118th Congress."

In her message to incoming Congresswoman King-Hinds, Uifa'atali Amata said, "It's a delight to welcome you to the U.S. Congress! Congratulations on your well-earned victory, and I know you will be an excellent representative for the people of the Northern Marianas. Your educational background, experience as a lawyer, and work with ports will be assets in your role in Washington. May God bless your efforts, and I know American Samoa will enjoy working with you on shared priorities."

Congresswoman Amata just won a sixth term, and is now tied as the most senior Member of Congress from an insular area.