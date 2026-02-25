Airlines push back on Samoa's airport fee hike

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Airlines have hit out against an airport fare increase in Samoa that will add more than NZ$100 to outgoing ticket prices.

The changes include a $47 increase in Samoa's departure tax, and a $58 levy for a new aerodrome facility, for all passengers aged over 12, being rolled out by the Samoa Airport Authority from 1 March.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it raises significant concerns for the industry, urging Samoa's government to reconsider.

"Air travel is a social and economic catalyst, particularly for island states such as Samoa. The fee increases not only make it more expensive for tourists visiting Samoa, but also add to the travel cost burden of Samoan nationals, and the Samoan diaspora," it said in a statement.

"The government should be looking to aviation and the connectivity it provides as a strategic asset that supports tourism, trade and community ties."

IATA said the changes were delayed from 16 February to 1 March after they stepped in to insist caution, urging that Samoa "engage the industry in effective dialogue".

Talofa Airways director Jeffrey Hunter told RNZ Pacific he was afraid the fare increase would make it impossible for some Samoans to travel altogether.

"Any increase will affect the travel, and it's quite a huge increase too ... especially on small airplanes, I don't know about the larger planes."

Hunter said the authority had consulted with the airlines about the potential impact on them, but it appeared that they had already made up their mind.

"They need to cover whatever cost they have ... to cover all the costs for the running of the airport," he said.

"They made up their mind, so that's just the way it's gonna be for the passengers."

Andrew Curran, editor of aviation news site Aero South Pacific, said the need to recoup a big infrastructure spend is impacting the local residents who can least afford it.

"It's a wicked problem for the Samoan government. They need recoup airport development costs and if Apia was a big airport like Auckland, the cost per passenger to do so would be relatively low," Curran said.

"But Apia is a small airport and the per passenger cost is high, and that's why everyone is screaming."

"A better approach would be to charge arriving foreigners only. This cohort can generally afford extra fees and surcharges.

Samoa Airways said any questions regarding the fee hike should be referred to the Aviation authority, who are yet to respond.

Air New Zealand refused to comment.