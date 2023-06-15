80-year-old Samoa man still missing after two months

Apia, SAMOA — It is now over two months since an 80-year-old man went missing from his home in Savai'i with the Police also calling off the search after various attempts.

Tautaifau Kipaoa Faavesi was reported missing from his home on Friday 14 April 2023 at around 9 am. At that time he was 79 years of age with his family marking his 80th birthday a month later without him being home.

Tautaifau's granddaughter Vai Eti told Samoa Observer on Wednesday that she is grateful to the authorities and their village residents as they went out of their way to locate her grandfather when he was first reported missing.

"We're grateful to both the Fire and Emergency Services Authority and Police for all they're doing to find our Papa. Also our village, Asau, volunteers and all our relatives back home," she said. "We're also very thankful for everyone's prayers so comforting for us during this hard time of fear and uncertainty."

Police Commissioner, Auapaau Logoitino Filipo said in a previous interview with The Observer that the public can still contact the Police if they have any new information regarding the whereabouts of the elderly man.

As part of the wider efforts by the Police, their drone team also did an aerial survey of the area within the vicinity of Itu o Tane in April in an attempt to find him but were unsuccessful.

"Up to this day there's been no word of his whereabouts and the police drone team even went out there during the weekend and used their drones to search for him but they came back yesterday with no good news," Auapaau said at that time.

