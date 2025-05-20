63rd Samoa Independence Day a scaled down event

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Special guests invited for Samoa’s 63rd Independence celebration are American Samoa Governor, Pulaali’i Nikolau Pula and Ulu o Toelau, Esera Fofo Tuisano. The independence commemoration starts on Sunday, June 1, with a church service at the Mulivai Cathedral led by the National Council of Churches (NCC).

Chairman of the Independence Committee and Chief Executive Officer for the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Agafili Shem Leo confirmed the brief program and its details.

Agafili also confirmed the attendance of the special guests in a press conference on Monday, sitting alongside other committee members, Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo and Fire Commissioner Tanuvasa Petone Mauga.

The actual celebration will kick off on Monday, June 2, which is also the public holiday where schools, government ministries and entities are among those participating in the march.

Held in front of the Fiame Mataafa Faumuina Mulinuu II building, the march will take place after the hoisting of the flag by one of the members of the Council of Deputies.

The change of venue for the celebration is due to ongoing construction in front of the Parliament House in Mulinuu.

Tanuvasa is taking charge of organizing the march and has urged schools, the government and groups that intend to participate to register now until May 31.

He asked participants to provide key information such as school roll, milestones they have achieved, to assist the organizing committee with their preparations.

The police band will entertain the public and guests after the march before the flag is lowered later on in the evening.