36th Miss Pacific Islands Pageant to be held In Apia this month

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Miss South Pacific pageant will be held in Apia this month. This was confirmed in a notice posted on the official Miss Pacific Islands Page.

Current Miss Pacific Islands, Fonoifafo Nancy McFarland-Seumanu was crowned in 2019 in Papua, New Guinea but due to the measles and the COVID-19 pandemics, her reign was rolled over for three years until a new ambassador is crowned.

The post says the pageant is from 29 January- 4 February, 2023.

“The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant is heading home to Beautiful Samoa.

“After three years as Miss Pacific Islands, Fonoifafo McFarland Seumanu will be passing on her crown in her home country.”

It is unclear how many contestants will vie for the title, however, American Samoa will be represented by Miss American Samoa Kauhani Mea’alofa Teisa Fuimaono from the villages of Nu’uli, Afono, Leone, Ofu and Olosega.

Samoa’s longest-serving Miss Samoa ambassador, Fonoifafo in a statement issued last year said not many people know this, but the primary role of the Miss Samoa is to be employed by the Samoa Tourism Authority (STA).

“It means promoting Samoa as a tourist destination and being the face of Samoa. For me, the role extended beyond that.”

Fonoifafo a nurse by profession said to be Miss Samoa meant to serve.

“I have seen myself grow in ways that I thought I couldn’t, especially when it comes to serving others.

The personal growth I’ve experienced has made me become a better person in more ways than I could have imagined and I could not have had that without this platform.”

According to the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant website, its inception was in 1985 and was approved by the leaders to establish an annual event that will promote the contributions of the Pacific ladies in the region through their intelligent, talented and caring characteristics.

It has established as a network of people from the region that have developed the pageant event to offer a platform for promoting the Pacific Islands, the diverse cultures, as well as the beauty of its interesting holiday destinations.

This is achieved through the talented choreography of the contestants’ performances by artists and artisans and the best Pacific fashion houses, chaperones, mothers and kinfolk of the Pacific Island nations.

The Miss Pacific Islands has always been known as a pageant with a difference as it is one of integrity and promotion of the Pacific ladies’ wonderful attributes, and what others can expect from the beautiful countries and diverse cultures.