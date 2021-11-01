22-year-old man arrested for quadruple shooting in Tacoma on Oct. 21

The suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on four counts of murder, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

On Oct. 21, two women and a man were shot and killed in the 4200 block of Everett Street, TPD said. Tacoma firefighters took another man with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, where he later died.

The suspect lived in the same neighborhood as the victims. His relationship to the victims is unclear.

Three of the shooting victims belonged to the same family. The victims were identified as Raymond Williams, age 22, his girlfriend Natasha Brincefield, 22, his older sister Maria Nunez, 42, and her son Emery Iese, 19. Their manner of death is homicide.

The community held a vigil for the shooting victims on Oct. 23 at Lister Elementary School, not far from where the victims were shot and killed.

Louie Iese, husband to Maria Nunez and father to their son, Emery, delivered a sermon at Saturday night's vigil.

"My son, Emery. The same street where my son [lay] dead, was the same street where my son learned to catch a football," Iese said. "But I imagine when my son caught that bullet, his eyes were closed."

Iese is a pastor at the Tacoma Indian Baptist Church.

