2025 Polynesian College Players of the Year named

Honolulu, HAWAII — (December 16, 2025) University of Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano, of Samoan ancestry, and USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, of Hawaiian Ancestry, have been selected as the 2025 Polynesian College Football Players of the Year. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity.

Spencer Fano started all 12 games and did not allow a single sack. His dominant performance earned him the Outland Trophy, first-team All-Big 12 honors, and First-Team All-American recognition.

Makai Lemon recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. His standout play earned him the Biletnikoff Award, First-Team All-Big 10 honors, and First-Team All-American recognition.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate Spencer and Makai on being named the Polynesian College Football Players of the Year,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder. “Their exceptional talent has inspired their teammates and the entire Polynesian community. We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to celebrating Spencer and Makai next month in Hawai‘i.”

Former University of Oregon, Philadelphia Eagles QB Marcus Mariota was selected as the inaugural recipient of the Award in 2014; former University of Notre Dame, Baltimore Ravens OL Ronnie Stanley in 2015; former University of Colorado QB Sefo Liufau in 2016; former Washington State DE Hercules Mata`afa in 2017; former University of Alabama, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2018 & 2019; former University of Oregon, Detroit Lions OL Penei Sewell in 2019; former University of Southern California, San Francisco 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga, and former Brigham Young University, New York Jets QB Zach Kapono Wilson in 2020; former Ohio State University DL Haskell Garrett in 2021; former University of Southern California, Los Angeles Chargers DL Tuli Tuipulotu in 2022; former University of Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, and former UCLA, Indianapolis Colts DL Laiatu Latu won the award in 2023; former University of Arizona, Carolina Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan in 2024.

The formal presentation of the Award will be held at the 2026 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2026), along with being recognized during the 2026 Polynesian Bowl (January 16, 2026).

The Polynesian College Football Players of the Year were voted on by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, comprising Jack "The Throwin' Samoan" Thompson (Chairman, former NFL player and Inaugural Inductee), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, former NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, Inaugural Inductee and past NFLPA president Kevin Mawae, former NFL player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, sportscaster Neil Everett, NFL Network Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche, and former NFL Player and Class of 2023 Inductee Manti Te`o.

Other Finalists include WR JACOB DE JESUS (University of California, Berkeley), QB NOAH FIFITA (University of Arizona), OL OLAIVAVEGA IOANE (Pennsylvania State University), OL IAPANI LALOULU (University of Oregon), OL CALEB LOMU (University of Utah), QB JAYDEN MAIAVA (University of Southern California), OL FRANCIS MAUIGOA (University of Miami), LB CADE ULUAVE (University of California, Berkeley).