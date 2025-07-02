2025 Pacific Mini Games day two: Tahiti continues dominance, baseball 'field is not playable'

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — All baseball competition matches at the 2025 Pacific Mini Games in Palau in the last two days have been put on hold because the Nippon Baseball Stadium field has been "washed out".

Baseball competition director Reagan Sidoi told RNZ Pacific that the field cannot be played on after the heavy rain at the weekend.

"The field is not playable," he said from Koror.

There is hope that the matches would be played on day three — Wednesday, depending on whether the field surface improves.

But apart from that setback, fans have been able to witness some exciting performances from the athletes in action.

Tahiti's lead on the medal table continues to grow, as day two came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Tahitians hauled in 14 gold medals on day two, adding to the nine they had won on day one, those coming from the va'a (outrigger canoe) races, archery and swimming.

Samoa, with six gold medals, plus Northern Marianas and Marshall Islands, who have four gold medals each, are also in the medal table top four after two days of competition.

BASEBALL

After American Samoa trounced Federated States of Micronesia 17-1 they are meeting Guam in game 7 as Samoa News goes to press.

ARCHERY

Tahiti ruled the archery events, led by Aurore Cottet, who won gold medal in the compound event, scoring a total of 1,272 points.

Tongan duo Luisa Pongi and Ana Fifita claimed silver and bronze respectively.

Arthur Demachy added another gold in the men's compound event at the Melekeok Field, topping the event with 1,338 points. Tonga's Victory Pekipaki and Fiji's Patrick Nadan finished second and third.

Thais Pendu recorded another Tahitian gold medal in the women's recurve final.

SWIMMING

Action at the pool saw Tahiti dominating once again.

They claimed gold and silver in the men's 800m freestyle with Enoa Vial winning ahead of fellow countryman Nael Roux, adding to another gold earlier claimed by Lili Paillisse in the women's 800m freestyle.

Roux also won gold in the men's 400m medley.

Fiji's Samuel Yalimaiwai won the men's 50m breaststroke final and set a new Fiji national record of 27.74 seconds.

In the process he also claimed Fiji's first gold medal at the Games, while his team-mate David Young won silver, with Cook Islands' Jacob Te Atamira Story taking bronze.

Northern Marianas' Maria Corazon Battalones claimed gold for her country in the women's 50m breaststroke final, stopping the clock at 33.40 seconds, ahead of New Caledonia's Manon Baldovini, who took silver and Tahiti's Deotille Videau.