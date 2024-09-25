Red Cross CEO for the Pacific region photo & caption

Tony Briggs, Interim Regional CEO for The Red Cross in the Pacific region, met with Lt. Governor La’apui Talauega E.V. Ale on Monday, September 23. Briggs will be on island for several days to work closely with the American Samoa Red Cross. Left to Right: Leilani Tuamoheloa-Tilo, Vaito’a Hans Langkilde, Pacific Region Chief Executive Officer Tony Briggs, Lieutenant Governor La’apui Talauega E.V. Ale, Lipea Uta Sui. [courtesy photo]