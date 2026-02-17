Prominent Samoa lawyer and legislator passes suddenly over the weekend

Apia, SAMOA — (February 15, 2026) Afioga Faaolesa Katopau Ainuʻu, a distinguished lawyer and former Minister of Justice and Courts Administration, passed away suddenly at his home in Leifiifi, Apia on Saturday evening. He was 62.

His youngest sister, Maiava Atalina Ainuʻu-Enari, the current Governor of the Central Bank of Samoa, confirmed the news to local media, sharing that her brother’s passing has been a profound shock to their family.

Faaolesa served as Samoa’s Minister of Justice from 2016 to 2021 under the Human Rights Protection Party government, representing the constituency of Vaimauga Sisifo No. 2. His tenure was marked by significant legislative changes, including reforms to the Land and Titles Court and the reinstatement of criminal libel laws in 2017.

Faaolesa was educated at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji, at U.S. International University in San Diego, California, and at the University of Hawaiʻi.

Before entering Parliament, he built a respected legal career spanning both Samoa and American Samoa, where he practiced law for many years. He was also the owner of the independent newspaper Samoa Post in American Samoa.

In 2008, he faced legal proceedings in the District Court of American Samoa over allegations related to client funds. An arrest warrant was issued but never served. In 2016, Faaolesa sought a ruling to quash the warrant, and the case was dismissed, clearing him of all charges.

Faaolesa was first elected to the Legislative Assembly of Samoa in the 2016 Samoan general election. Shortly after, he was appointed Minister of Justice and Courts Administration in the cabinet of then Prime Minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi.

As Minister, Faaolesa backed controversial legislative changes to the land and titles system. He oversaw the reinstatement of a previously repealed criminal libel law in 2017.

He lost his seat in the 2021 Samoan general election. In 2025, he became a founding member of the Samoa Labour Party, continuing his commitment to public service and national development.

Faaolesa Katopau Ainuʻu leaves behind a legacy as a dedicated public servant, a skilled senior lawyer and a high chief (matai) who contributed greatly to Samoa’s legal and political landscape.