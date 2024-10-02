Pacific News Briefs

Tokyo, JAPAN — Japan's incoming prime minister Shigeru Ishiba reportedly wants a more "equal" alliance with the United States.

Ishiba, who takes office this week is seeking the presence of Japanese forces on Guam, according to a Pacific Island Times report.

The news website reported Ishida "saying it is high time Tokyo and Washington level their lopsided agreement".

"The current Japan-US security treaty is structured so that the US is obligated to 'defend' Japan, and Japan is obligated to 'provide bases' to the US," Ishiba was quoted as saying in a statement provided to Hudson Institute, according to the Pacific Island Times report.

"The time is ripe to change this 'asymmetrical bilateral treaty."

Ishiba, described as "a centrist and moderate conservative," has been elected president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which thrust him into the prime minister's seat, succeeding Fumio Kishida, who decided not to seek another three-year term, the report said.

He is a former defense minister and has recommended the revision of the Japan-US Security Treaty and Status of Forces Agreement to allow the stationing of Japan Self-Defense Forces on Guam "to strengthen the deterrence capabilities of Japan and the US".

"If this happens, a status agreement for the 'SDF in Guam," could be made the same as that for US forces in Japan," he added.

"Furthermore, expanding the scope of joint management of US bases in Japan would also reduce the burden on US forces in Japan."

He said his goal is to elevate the Japan-US alliance to the level of the US-UK alliance, in which both countries are "equal partners".

"To achieve this, Japan must have its own military strategy and become independent in terms of security until it is willing to share its own strategy and tactics on equal terms with the US," Ishiba said.

At the end of the year, Guam anticipates the arrival of the first wave of US Marines who will be relocated from Okinawa as part of the 2006 agreement between Washington and Tokyo. Approximately 5000 Marines will be relocated to Guam.

According to the USFJ website, the US has seven different bases on mainland Japan. Yokota and Misawa, representing the Air Force; Camp Zama, representing the Army; Iwakuni; the Marine Corps; and Yokosuka, Atsugi and Sasebo, the Navy.

The closest of these is Camp Zama, which is approximately 20 miles from Yokota. The next largest facility on the island is Yokosuka, which is 70 kilometers away and can take two to three hours by car.

(Pacific Island Times)

TUVALU LANGUAGE WEEK

Tuvalu Language Week has started in Aotearoa. This year's theme is 'Uphold your language and dialect for it is your identity'.

According to the 2018 Census, 48 percent of Tuvaluans living in New Zealand can speak Te 'Gana Tuvalu.

Resources, including language guides, event schedules, and cultural content, will be available on the Ministry for Pacific Peoples' website.

(RNZ Pacific)

TRANSNATIONAL CRIME

The Papua New Guinea Government is looking at changes to combat the rise in transnational crimes.

The Post-Courier reports transnational crimes include money laundering, trafficking of drugs, people, guns and ammunition, cybercrime, organized crimes and gangs, and corruption.

Prime Minister James Marape said drug peddlers will now be dealt with more seriously, and the government is considering life imprisonment for those convicted of serious drug-related crimes.

He said they will expand prison capacities to accommodate drug convicts.

(RNZ Pacific)

CLIMATE RESILIENCE IN THE PACIFIC

New Zealand's Climate Change Minister Simon Watts is travelling to Fiji on Monday to attend a Ministerial Meeting with Pacific Island countries.

He said attending the talanoa will reinforce New Zealand's commitment to supporting climate resilience in the Pacific.

Watts said the meeting will bring together Climate Change Ministers from across the Pacific to discuss joint climate priorities in preparation for COP29 later this year.

Australia's bid to co-host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific in 2026 is also on the agenda.

(RNZ Pacific)

FIJI PASSPORT PRINTER

The Fiji Immigration Department is looking to procure another passport printer to assist with the current backlog, after a nationwide blackout last month had caused issues with their current printer.

The department said demand for new passports continues to increase.

They currently aim to print 400 passports daily, which delayed the issuance of passports for some applicants.

(RNZ Pacific)

EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

Fiji's government says more than 170,000 Fijians will benefit from newly installed Flood Early Warning Systems.

The network includes four rainfall stations, seven water level stations, and six warning posts.

The government said these will significantly enhance Fiji's capacity to predict floods and execute timely evacuations, reducing the devastating impact of natural disasters on local communities.

These were implemented by the Government of Korea through the National Disaster Risk Management Institute, in partnership with Dongbu Engineering, Todo Communications and Fiji's Natural Disaster Management Office.

(RNZ Pacific)

RESOURCES FOR YOUTH DEVELOPMENT

Pacific Ministers for Youth have called for more resources for youth development, in their first meeting in more than a decade.

The 4th Pacific Ministers for Youth Meeting was held in Nadi earlier this month, hosted by the Fiji government in partnership with the Pacific Youth Council as co-chair and the Pacific Community as Secretariat.

The meeting gathered representatives from 21 Pacific Island countries and territories.

Ministers approved the development of a new 10-year Pacific Youth Development Pathway, and committed to equitable and inclusive youth development initiatives, particularly considering gender, persons with disability, and youth in all their diversities.

(RNZ Pacific)