Honolulu, HAWAII — Deon Lesatele Alaimaleata was sworn in as an officer of the Air Force ROTC at the University of Hawaii- Manoa, this week. He is studying Civil Engineering.

His mother, Elisapeta T. Lesatele Alaimaleata said in her Facebook post that the family was not able to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. “Lord bless the future generations of Samoa.”

Deon is a twin, and is seen in this photo as the ‘tallest in the middle’.