Toy Drop Operation photo & caption

Staff Sergeant Ruthford Justin Storo Papu, from Fagatogo, recently completed the Toy Drop Operation Randy Oler Memorial Jump. This earned him the British Military Parachutist Wings. Sergeant Papu is the proud son of Lotoalofa Jr. and Maria A. Papu of Fagatogo, Fitiuta Manu’a, Mapusaga Fou, Malie, and Laulii. Operation Toy Drop is an airborne training event that brings soldiers from various units together to enhance their airborne skills while giving back to the community. [courtesy photo]