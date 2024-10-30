Toa o Samoa prepares for a logistics career

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Private First Class (PFC) Peresia Maeataanoa recently completed her Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Gregg-Adams in Prince George County, Virginia. With her training behind her, she is preparing to report to her new unit at Fort Wainwright in Alaska, where she looks forward to advancing her career and becoming a Logistics Specialist.

Maeataanoa, the daughter of Asolua and Siuaitai Maeataanoa, grew up in Ili’ili (Teine ole Lupelele), Fagaloa, and Saipipi Samoa.

A proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Maeataanoa embraces her faith, which provides her with strength and guidance. She graduated from Nu'uuli Vocational Technical High School in 2022, where she laid the foundation for her commitment to service and her aspirations in the military.