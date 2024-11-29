Toa o Samoa holiday graduations

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Congratulations to our Toa o Samoa who are completing training during this holiday season.

MASTER SGTs GRADUATE

Toa-o-Samoa, MSG Herotia B. Porter and MSG Joseph Lei-Sam celebrated the completion of their Master's Degree programs from their respective universities at the Joint Service Graduation Recognition Ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Arlington, VA November 21, 2024. [courtesy photo]

PFC Uti

PFC Faustina Genevieve Taliuluvale Uti of Leloaloa surrounded by family after her basic training graduation, November 27, 2024 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. [courtesy photo]