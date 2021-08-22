Toa o Samoa with Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata photo & caption

Toa o Samoa with Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata during a CODEL to the Middle East over the holidays. The Congresswoman says the report of a ‘captured’ Toa O Samoa “seems to be a misunderstanding.” Read reports of her official briefings in Monday’s edition where members of Congress questioned military and administration leaders about stepping up the massive evacuation effort in Afghanistan, and the urgency to provide a way out for thousands of Americans and potentially tens of thousands of Afghan allies. [file photo]