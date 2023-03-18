Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

Toa o Samoa completes Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego

Sat, 03/18/2023 - 10:08am
Private First Class (PFC) Ranadi Voseci of Pavaia'i

Another one of our very own Toa o Samoa graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego, CA last week Friday, March 10, 2023.  Private First Class (PFC) Ranadi Voseci of Pavaia'i is home on leave following graduation from recruit training.  She will be heading to Marine Combat Training (MCT) after leave, where the training includes marksmanship, combat formations, and patrolling, as well as other combat related skills. [courtesy photo]

Copyright © 2023 Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media