Toa o Samoa completes Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego

Another one of our very own Toa o Samoa graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego, CA last week Friday, March 10, 2023. Private First Class (PFC) Ranadi Voseci of Pavaia'i is home on leave following graduation from recruit training. She will be heading to Marine Combat Training (MCT) after leave, where the training includes marksmanship, combat formations, and patrolling, as well as other combat related skills. [courtesy photo]