Tafuna High School Cadet Captain awarded National Army ROTC Scholarship

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — For the second time, a Tafuna High School JROTC student has been awarded a National Army ROTC Scholarship. Cadet CPT Loring Faiivae will use the prestigious four-year scholarship to attend Pacific Lutheran University (PLU).

A press release from the THS JROTC stated that “this significant achievement not only speaks volumes about Faiivae's commitment to his future but also brings immense pride to Tafuna High School and the THS JROTC program.”

The National Army ROTC Scholarship is a highly competitive award, recognizing cadets with outstanding potential and leadership skills. It covers full tuition fees, including educational and institutional fees, for four years of college, providing recipients with a solid foundation to pursue higher education without the burden of financial constraints.

c/CPT Faiivae will also receive an annual $1200 for books and a $420 tax-free monthly stipend while attending school. The total amount of Loring’s scholarship amounts to $250,000. Loring’s exceptional performance and potential were key factors in his selection for this scholarship, highlighting his readiness to take on the challenges of higher education and a future in military service.

Pacific Lutheran University, recognizing the significance of this scholarship and c/CPT Faiivae's potential, has extended its support by offering him full room and board for all four years of his college education. This generous offer elevates the scholarship to a full-ride, covering all expenses associated with attending college. PLU's commitment to supporting ROTC cadets like Faiivae underscores the university's dedication to nurturing future leaders prepared to serve their country and communities with distinction.

c/CPT Faiivae is the proud son to mother Juanita Leiato and father Loring Faiivae. He is an inspiration to current and future cadets, encouraging them to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams with determination.

As Cadet Faiivae prepares to embark on this new chapter of his life at Pacific Lutheran University, the THS JROTC program, and all who have had the pleasure of witnessing his growth, wish him the best of luck. His journey from Tafuna High School to the halls of PLU and beyond into the Senior ROTC program and a future career in the military is watched with great anticipation and pride. Cadet 1SG Loring Faiivae's story is a shining example of how dedication, leadership, and support can pave the way for a bright and promising future, the release said.