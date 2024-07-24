Lt. Colonel Jeremiah Alexander Alefosio takes over as Commander of Vandenberg Space Force

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — United States Air Force, Lt. Colonel Jeremiah Alexander Alefosio of Auto Village will take over as Commander of the Vandenberg Space Force in Santa Barbara, California. The chain of command ceremony is on July 27, 2024. He just completed his 1-year deployment to Jordan. He was stationed in Germany with his family, wife Jeneyl and sons Jake, Josh, and Jayce.

Lt. Colonel Alefosio is a graduate of Faga'itua High School Class of 1999. He's been serving in the US Air Force for 20 years. He joined the US Air Force after earning his BA in Economics from UH- Manoa.

