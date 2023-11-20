Son of Samoa promoted to Major in the U.S. Army

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Agaalofa S. Tauane is embracing a significant milestone in his life through his promotion to Major in the U.S. Army.

Hailing from the village of Alofau where he is an alumnus of Fagaitua High School and American Samoa Community College ROTC program, Major Tauane's rise to this rank underscores his family's unwavering support and his strong Christian faith.

Major Tauane began his journey with the U.S. Army Reserve serving with the 9th Mission Support Command. He transitioned to Active Duty following his commission from the University of Hawaii ROTC Program. Currently, Major Tauane holds an important position as the Hawaii Recruiting Company Commander with the focus to shape younger generations by emphasizing opportunities available through the U.S. Army.

The son of Ruta and Toeaso Tauane, Major Tauane is the proud husband of Toalua and father of three children – Vaolele, Agaalofa Jr, and AneMae. His family has served as the cornerstone of his motivation, shaping him into a leader who blends discipline with empathy.

This devotion towards his family extends and intertwines with his faith. Raised in an Assembly of God Church, Major Tauane's love for Jesus Christ is deeply rooted and unwavering. His success is not only molded by the military principles that he holds in his heart but also the religious teachings that inspire him to serve with love, commitment, and humility.

Through these deep-rooted connections between his faith, family, and dedication to service, Major Tauane stands as an emblem of the potential that the youth can attain when they are driven by purpose and underpinned by core values.

May the path he has paved and his achievements serve as an inspiration to others striving to secure a brighter future through service. For Major Tauane, the journey is far from over, as he continues carving a legacy for the younger generations, one action at a time. A true son of Samoa, he is shaping lives, influencing decisions, and inspiring change.