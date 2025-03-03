Son of Leloaloa completes basic training photo & caption

Taualai James Wells recently attained the rank of Airman Basic (AB), E3, after successfully completing Basic Military Training with the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) Lackland AFB, Texas. Wells is the son of Aufa’i Tavita and Taulupe Sopoaga Wells. He is from Leloloa, with roots in Vaitogi, Salamumu, Lotofagā, Safata, Manono, and Falealili, Samoa and is an alumnus of Fagaitua High School, Class of 2014. [courtesy photo]